Norfolk bounced from HAC
LINCOLN — The Panthers were eliminated from the winners bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday when they lost to Lincoln North Star 9-1 in the first round.
C.J. Hoffman and the Panthers took a no-hitter and a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning, but the Panthers gave up seven runs in the inning to eventually lose.
Carter Ramaekers went 2 for 3 at the dish with Zach Cordner driving in the only run.
Hoffman went five innings, allowing five hits and striking out five as the losing pitcher.
In the consolation game, Norfolk was ahead 10-0 over Lincoln High in the bottom of the fourth inning before the game was suspended because of inclement weather. The game will resume on Wednesday around 3 p.m. or after the conclusion of the other consolation game at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
The Panthers are now 1-12 on the season.
WSC splits with UM Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Wayne State rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the sixth inning and needed to hold off a Bulldog rally in the 11th inning to hang on for a wild 15-14 11-inning win to gain a split of a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader with Minnesota Duluth on a chilly Tuesday morning and afternoon Duluth, Minnesota. UMD won the opener 8-2, giving WSC records of 15-14 overall and 8-7 in the NSIC while the host Bulldogs are 14-14 and 8-7 in the league.
The opener saw the Bulldogs score six runs in the first two innings on their way to the win over the Wildcats.
Brody Sintek (3-3) was tagged with the pitching loss in 1⅔ innings of work, charged with six runs on seven hits. Senior left-hander Ryan Petersen worked 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief while Cade Herrmann and Nick Oden also saw action in relief.
The second game saw the host Bulldogs jump out to another early lead, 7-0 after five innings, but the Wildcats stormed back and survived wild 10th and 11th innings to hang on for a 15-14 slugfest win.
Keean Allen, the fourth of six WSC pitchers in the game, picked up the win improving to 3-1 on the year. Petersen worked a scoreless 11th inning to collect the save.
The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend for a three-game NSIC series at No. 10 Augustana with a doubleheader Friday starting at 4 p.m. followed by a nine-inning game Saturday at 1 p.m.
Softball
Black and gold finish third
WAYNE — Wayne State College shot a final -round 314 in windy conditions Tuesday at the Wayne Country Club to finish third out of 10 teams at the Wildcat Women’s Golf Classic. The Wildcats finished the two-day tournament with a 36-hole total of 626 shooting rounds of 312 and 314.
Albion freshman Abbigail Brodersen was the top Wildcat finisher, tied for sixth overall in a field of 71 players with a 36-hole score of 155 after shooting rounds of 76 and 79.
Sophomore Mekky Winyarat tied for ninth overall with a 156 (75-81) while sophomore Jazmine Taylor was one shot back in 16th place overall at 157 after recording scores of 81 and 76.
Rounding out Wayne State team scoring were sophomore Abbey Kurmel at 158, tied for 17th with rounds of 80 and 78, while sophomore Tricia Hemann tied for 39th overall with a 169 (85-84).
Playing as individuals, sophomore Viktoria Bortkiewicz-Hamelin placed 24th with a 161 (78-83) and junior Paige Peters shot a final round 84 and moved up to a tie for 50th overall with a 173 (89-84).
Wayne State will compete at the 2022 Northern Sun Conference Championships in Smithville, Missouri April 22-24.
Golf
Wildcats sweep SMSU
WAYNE — The Wayne State softball team won a midweek doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State in NSIC conference play at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne. The Wildcats improve to 8-27 on the season and 5-9 in NSIC play while the Mustangs fall to 7-7 in the league and 15-22 overall.
Freshman pitcher Samantha Felt earned both wins for the Wildcats, throwing a combined six innings, allowing just one earned run while giving up three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
The Wildcats are scheduled to be on the road this weekend, playing Friday at MSU Moorhead at 1 p.m. and Northern State Saturday at noon.
Bellevue Bears finish strong
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Bellevue University women’s golf team moved up one spot to finish in sixth place in the 14-team Susie Maxwell Berning Classic being played at the par-72, 6,000-yard Lincoln Park Golf Club (West Course).
Allison Temple fired the Bruins’ top round on the day with a 2-over par 74. She finished the tournament at 11-over par, putting her in a tie for 29th place in the 83-player field. Temple’s round was highlighted by three birdies and 11 pars.
Temple receives honor
MADISON, S.D. — For the third time this season and the eighth time in her career, senior Allison Temple has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s Women’s Golfer of the Week for her performance last week in the Concordia Bulldog Invite.
Temple fired a 5-over 77 in the weather-shortened Bulldog Invite which was played at the 5,842-yard, par-72 Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln. She finished in a tie for second place in the 82-player field. Her round was highlighted by two birdies and nine pars.
Temple helped Bellevue finish in second place in the 13-team tournament.