Soccer
Eagles edge Plattsmouth 2-1
PLATTSMOUTH — The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team overcame an early deficit to defeat Plattsmouth 2-1 on Tuesday.
Addison Corr and Madison Gordon scored for the Eagles (2-2), while Jacey Wolf and Mia Wiederin recorded assists. Kealy Ranslem made six saves.
“I was very happy with our play today,” LHNE/NC coach Chad Miller said. “Being behind a goal early in the match and tying it up before half was great to see. The girls didn’t give up and kept working. We had a lot of good chances that we need to capitalize on, but I was very happy with our effort today.”
Baseball
Panthers go 1-1 in HAC tourney
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High baseball team split a pair of games in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday.
The Panthers opened with a 6-5 win over Kearney thanks to a four-run fifth inning.
Hudson Waldow earned the win, allowing three runs over four innings. Ethan Synovec gave up one run on two hits over three innings for the save.
Easton Sullivan went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Zach Cordner and Jacob Colligan also had two hits apiece.
In the second round, Norfolk was shut out by Class A No. 2-rated Lincoln East 10-0 in five innings. The Spartans jumped out to a six-run lead after the first inning.
Sullivan and C.J. Hoffman each had one of the Panthers’ two hits.
Norfolk (5-9) hosts Lincoln East in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Hegge earns GPAC honor
Zach Hegge of Mount Marty University is this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference pitcher of the week.
Hegge, a sophomore from Lyons, threw 4⅔ innings to help secure a win over Midland. He struck out 10 of the 14 batters he faced, while giving up just two hits, no walks and no runs.
Softball
Mustangs shut down Wayne St.
MARSHALL, Minn. — A six-run sixth inning by Southwest Minnesota State rallied the Mustangs in a 6-3 win over Wayne State on Tuesday afternoon in the opening game of a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader played at Mattke Field. The host Mustangs then held the Wildcats to just two hits in the second game for a 3-0 win to complete a sweep, giving SMSU records of 8-23 and 3-9 overall while the Wildcats are now 9-27 and 4-9 in the NSIC.
Wayne State held a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth in the opener until the Mustangs erupted for six runs to rally for the win.
WSC held a 10-8 edge in hits over the Mustangs. Lauren Laudick was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and RBI.
Kim Vidlak was 2 for 4 with a double and run scored while Riley Holmberg tripled.
The second game saw SMSU starter Karlie Miller hold the Wildcats to just two hits while striking out 10 Wildcats as the Mustangs completed the sweep with a 3-0 victory.
Wayne State will be at home this weekend, hosting Northern State on Saturday and MSU Moorhead on Sunday in NSIC doubleheaders starting at noon both days.
Tennis
Fremont sweeps Norfolk High
FREMONT — Fremont swept the Norfolk High girls tennis team 9-0 on Tuesday.
The Tigers won the junior varsity dual 6-3 and the reserves contest 7-1.
FREMONT 9, NORFOLK 1
Singles—No. 1: Nora Pentel (F) def. Carlie Streich 8-4; No. 2: Kate Denker (F) def. Kyla Robinson 8-2; No. 3: Abbie Bigsby (F) def. Jayda Christensen 8-0; No. 4: Becca Baker (F) def. Sailor Cipra 8-4; No. 5: Bethany Miller (F) def. Myranda Hansen 8-3; No. 6: Bryleigh Hofer (F) def. Jenna Snitchler 8-2.
Doubles—No. 1: Bisby/Baker (F) def. Christensen/Hansen 8-3; No. 2: Miller/McKenzie Thayer (F) def. Robinson/Snitchler 8-1; No. 3: Denker/Hofer (F) def. Cipra/Streich 8-0.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Fremont 6, Norfolk 3
Singles—No. 1: Malori Schrader (N) def. Mia Fischer 6-2; No. 2: McKenzie Thayer (F) def. Mailin Bertus 6-4; No. 3: Kennedy Indra (N) def. Whitney Walling 6-4; No. 4: Madi Schmidt (F) def. Skyler Behmer 6-1; No. 5: Linden Nosal (F) def. Kyra Carlsen 6-1; No. 6: Danielle Martinez (N) def. Kiersten Dockerty 6-4.
Doubles—No. 1: Fischer/Walling (F) def. Bertus/Jenna Snitchler 8-2; No. 2: Addie Gilfry/Linden Nosal (F) def. Behmer/Indra 6-3; No. 3: Delaney Karr/Emerson Knoell (F) def. Martinez/Carlsen 6-1.
RESERVES: Fremont 7, Norfolk 1
Singles—No. 1: Delaney Karr (F) def. Taija Beck 6-2; No. 2: Rylie Freeman (F) def. Kaylin Thies 6-0; No. 3: Kennedy Shlautman (F) def. McKenna Sullivan 6-2; No. 4: Zoey Smallwood (F) def. Alyssa Vaughan 6-1; No. 5: Maran Andersen (N) def. Brook Hevlin 7-6 (7-5); No. 6: Emerson Knoell (F) def. Tajia Beck 6-1.
Doubles—No. 1: Freeman/Sydney Meyer (F) def. Thies/Sullivan 6-2: No. 2: Megan Millard/Katie Proskovec (F) def. Andersen/Vaughan 6-3.