Panthers down Hastings in tennis dual
The Norfolk High girls tennis team swept the top five singles matches to defeat Hastings 6-3 in a dual on Monday.
Earning wins for the Panthers were No. 1 Kyla Robinson, No. 2 Carlie Streich, No. 3 Jayda Christensen, No. 4 Sailor Cipra and No. 5 Chloe Signor.
Norfolk also got a win at No. 1 doubles from Christensen and Robinson.
“Usually Hastings and Norfolk duals are very competitive and good competition for each other. Today was no exception,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “We won 9-8, 9-7 in two singles matches. If we would have lost those two matches we lose the dual 5-4 instead of winning 6-3. That’s how close it can be in varsity tennis.
“We started out very poorly today. We lost two of the three doubles matches and both of the losses were poor play on our part. However, we turned it around in singles by winning five of the six varsity singles matches to win the dual 6-3.”
The Panthers won the junior varsity dual 9-0 and the reserves competition 4-1.
Norfolk returns to its home courts on Tuesday to face Fremont starting at 4 p.m.
“We have some real difficult competition coming up in the next couple of weeks and we need to start matches out better than we did today, because the better teams will take advantage of slow starts,” Krueger said. “Before you know it, the dual is over and we just didn’t get into the matches at all.”
VARSITY
Norfolk 6, Hastings 3
Singles: No. 1, Kyla Robinson (N) def. Cara Ansbach, 9-8 (11-9); No. 2, Carlie Streich (N) def. Keira Erickson, 9-7; No. 3, Jayda Christensen (N) def. Lexi Benson, 8-2; No. 4, Sailor Cipra (N) def. Delaney Choate, 8-0; No. 5, Chloe Signor (N) def. Lexie Schult, 8-5; No. 6, Bianca Truong (H) def. Rylee Frohberg, 8-6.
Doubles: No. 1, Christensen/Robinson (N) def. Truong/Schultz, 8-2; No. 2, Choate/Benson (H) def. Frohberg/Malori Schrader, 8-5; No. 3, Ansbach/Erickson (H) def. Streich/Cipra, 8-0.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Norfolk 9, Hastings 0
Singles: No. 1, Myranda Hanson (N) def. Macey Steinkruger, 6-0; No. 2, Skyler Behmer (N) def. Candice Donner, 6-1; No. 3, Kyra Carlsen (N) def. Emma Ventura, 6-0; No. 4, Helena Frey (N) def. Tatum Spurling, 6-0; No. 5, Danielle Martinez (N) def. Rebecca Reynolds, 6-3; No. 6, Tajia Beck (N) def. Perla Barahona, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1, Chloe Signor/Hanson (N) def. Steinkruger/Donner, 6-0; No. 2, Behmer/Carlsen (N) def. Ventura/Spurling, 6-1; No. 3, Frey/Martinez (N) def. Miranda Vizoso-Marino/Barahona, 6-0.
RESERVES
Norfolk 4, Hastings 1
Singles: No. 1, Kaylin Thies (N) def. Miranda Vizoso-Marino, 6-1; No. 2, Giannah Ortez (N) def. Perla Barahona, 6-4; No. 3, Kylie Backhaus (N) def. Vizoso-Marino, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1, Thies/Tajia Beck (N) def. Vizoso-Marino/Candace Donner, 6-2; No. 2, Ortez/Backhaus (N) def. Emma Ventura/Tatum Spurling, 6-2.
baseball
Norfolk JV shuts out Southeast
Wes Koenig and Noah Hinrichs combined on a two-hit shutout to lead the Norfolk High junior varsity to a 3-0 win over Lincoln Southeast on Monday.
Koenig allowed one run with seven strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings. Hinrichs gave up one hit over the final 1.1 innings to record the save.
The Lincoln Southeast freshmen defeated the Norfolk reserves 8-2
junior varsity
Lincoln Southeast 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Norfolk 030 000 x — 3 5 1
WP: Wes Koenig. LP: Parker Alexander. Sv.: Noah Hinrichs. 2B: Braylon Votta, Lane Mead (N).
reserves
Lincoln Southeast 121 202 — 8 10 2
Norfolk 100 010 — 2 4 5
WP: Cam Hjermstad. LP: Kelby Rich. 2B: Nolan Schmale (LSE); Kyler Kolm, Brenden Flood (N).
golf
WSC sits in fourth in own classic
WAYNE — Led by a 75 from sophomore Mekky Winyarat and a 76 by freshman Abbigail Brodersen, Wayne State College sat in fourth place after the opening day of the Wildcat Classic at the Wayne Country Club on Monday. The Wildcats shot an opening day score of 312, their third-best 18 hole round of the season.
Winyarat, a sophomore from Dodge City Community College, shot a three-over par 75 to lead the Wildcats and was tied for third out of 71 players in the field.
Brodersen, a freshman from Boone Central, was right behind with a four-over par 76 and was tied for sixth overall. Other Wildcat scorers were Abbey Kurmel at 80, Jazmine Taylor 81 and Tricia Hemann 85.
Playing as individuals, Viktoria Bortkiewicz-Hamelin fired a season-best round of 78 (tied for 15th) and Bancroft native Paige Peters came in with an 89.
Temple competing in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Led by the solid play of freshman Maria Pinedo and junior Tylah Saifoloi, the Bellevue University women sat in seventh place after the opening round of play at the 14-team Susie Maxwell Berning Classic on Monday.
Maria Pinedo fired a season-low 2-over 74 and was in a tie for eighth place in the 83-player field. Saifoloi carded a 4-over 76, putting her in a tie for 22nd place.
Senior Allison Temple — a Norfolk High graduate — was at 9-over par and tied for 47th place. Temple’s round was highlighted by an eagle on the 565-yard, par-5 first hole.