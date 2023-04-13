Golf
NC wins Summerland invite
O’NEILL — The Norfolk Catholic boys took first place as a team at the Summerland invite on Wednesday.
Gavin Yosten led the Knights and placed fourth overall with an 81. Ashten Cunningham was seventh overall with an 85 and Callen Marshal was eighth overall with an 87.
Will Jesse of Chambers/Wheeler Central finished first among individuals with a 76.
Team results: Norfolk Catholic 350, O’Neill 360, Stuart 363, Elgin Public/Pope John 367, Summerland 367, Atkinson West Holt 373, Ainsworth 395, Spencer Boyd County 400, Niobrara/Verdigre 400, Bassett North Central 404, Riverside 409, Tilden Elkhorn Valley 430.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Will Jesse, Chambers/Wheeler Central, 76; 2. Karter Otte, ONL, 79; T-3. Schuyler Mustin, STU, 81; T-3. Gavin Yosten, NC, 81; T-5. Dylan Rotherham, SUM, 82; T-5. Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ, 82; 7. Ashten Cunningham, NC, 85; T-8. Callen Marshall, NC, 87; T-8. Kellen Mlnarik, SUM, 87; 10. Turner Heiss, ONL, 88; T-11. Jameson Estill, STU, 89; T-11. Kellen Moody, N/V, 89; T-12. Dane Miller, SUM, 90; T-12. Mason Mitchell, AWH, 90; T-12. Austin Good, EPPJ, 90.
Other Norfolk Catholic finishers: Karter Kerkman 97, Triston Hoesing 101.
Norfolk second in quad
FREMONT — The Panther boys finished second in the team standings at the Fremont quad on Wednesday.
Hayden Kuehner led Norfolk and was sixth among individuals with an 83 on the day. The maroon and white had all five of its golfers finish in the top 15.
Norfolk’s junior varsity team finished second in its team standings as well.
Lincoln Southwest finished first in both team standings. Sam Kline led the Silver Hawks and was first among all individuals with a 75.
Team results: Lincoln Southwest 331, Norfolk 338, Papillion-La Vista 346, Fremont 349.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Sam Kline, LSW, 75; 2. Drake Hull, FRE, 77; T-3. Carson Vecera, FRE, 78; T-3. Jackson Mann, PLV, 78; 5. Ethan Stutzman, LSWJV, 80; 6. Hayden Kuehner, NOR, 83; 7. Coleson Barritt, NOR, 84; T-8. Dylan McCurley, LSW, 85; T-8. Tyson Wingate, NOR, 85; T-8. Alex Throener, LSW, 85; T-11. Gabe Claussen, NOR, 86; T-11. Fletcher Dreher, PLV, 86; T-11. Maddux League, LSW, 86; 14. Jacob Feelin, PLV, 87; 15. Hudson Merkel, NOR, 89.
Softball
Hawks swept by Central
The Northeast Community College softball team was back at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for the second time in two days as it hosted Central Community College on Wednesday. The Raiders took Game 1 by a final score of 3-1 and came out on top 6-3 in Game 2.
The Hawks (11-25, 0-16 ICCAC) battled strong winds for the second day in a row as they have now played in four-straight showdowns without a home run from either side.
Abby Balfour of Nebraska City drove in the only Northeast run in Game 1 in the third inning as Central did just enough to capture the victory.
Alexis Folks of Arvada, Colorado, started a big inning for the Hawks in the fifth inning of Game 2 as she, Balfour and Josie Knust of Plattsmouth all collected RBIs to give Northeast its first lead of the day.
The Raiders added three more runs before Knust was robbed of a home run against the wall in the bottom of the seventh inning to conclude the matchup.
Northeast will travel to Iowa Central Community College for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Baseball
Ellsworth tops Northeast
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The No. 19 Northeast Community College baseball team loaded up for a conference showdown with Ellsworth Community College. The Panthers got the better of the Hawks by a final score of 21-7 in seven innings.
Northeast (26-10, 10-4 ICCAC) fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning to Ellsworth but rallied for six runs of their own in the top of the third.
The Hawks looked to be back in control of the showdown, but the Panthers continued to roll on offense as they had both 21 hits and 21 runs on the afternoon.
Cade Grevengoed of West Des Moines, Iowa, blasted his second homer in the last two games and his fifth of the season in the matchup.
The Hawks will host Indian Hills Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Baseball Field.