Track and Field
Stanton's Pohlman stars at Lions Club meet
WISNER — North Bend Central’s girls and David City Aquinas’ boys took home championship trophies from the Wisner Lions Club invitational.
On the girls side, Halle Berner of Lutheran High Northeast finished second in three events (100, 200 and 400). North Bend Central won six events including the 4x800 relay and the 100 meter hurdles.
Stanton’s Sutton Pohlman starred in the boys meet winning the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and running a leg of the Mustangs’ winning 4x400 relay team along with teammates Connor McCarthy, Jason Claussen and Mitchell Hupp.
Wisner Lions Club Invitational
- Girls: North Bend Central 111; David City 93; Wisner-Pilger 78; Guardian Angels Central Catholic 65; David City Aquinas 52; Stanton 37; Logan View 28; Lutheran High Northeast 25; Pierce 14; Wayne 9; Oakland-Craig 8; Norfolk JV 6; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0.
- Girls top two finishers, and LHNE and Norfolk JV placers: 100: 1. Maya Couch, DC, 12.70; 2. Halle Berner, LHNE, 12.80; 200: 1. Couch, DC, 27.98; 2. Berner, LHNE, 28.40; 400: 1. Lindsey Kneifl, W-P, 1:02.94; 2. Berner, LHNE, 1:04.76; 800: 1. Sydney Emanuel, NBC, 2:35.84; 2. Blanca Romshek, DCA, 2:38.68; 1,600: 1. Aleya Bourek, NBC, 6:12.11; 2. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 6:16.20; 3,200: 1. Hannah Williams, NBC, 13:10.10 2. Rasmussen, W-P, 13:16.20; 100 hurdles: 1. Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC, 15.30; 2. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 15.50; 300 hurdles: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 49.20; 2. K. Emanuel, NBC, 49.49.87; 4x100 relay: 1. David City, 52.46; 2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 54.47; 4x400 relay: 1. Pierce (Reagan Theisen, Maggie Painter, Callie Arnold, Payten Simmons), 4:22.96; 2. North Bend Central, 4:23.88; 4x800: 1. North Bend Central (Williams, Bourek, Madison Bishop, S. Emanuel), 10:45.50; 2. Stanton, 11:18.90; High jump: 1. Ally Pojar, NBC, 5-2; 2. Elizabeth Hill, LV, 4-8; 6. Kelsie Alberts, NJV, 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Payton Andel, DC, 8-0; 2. Cassie Peatrowsky, GACC, 7-6; Long jump: 1. M. Couch, DC, 16-4½; 2. Sophia Hass, GACC, 16-2; Triple jump: 1. Avery Couch, DC, 34-4½; 2. Kneifl, W-P, 32-7½; 6. Kendra Petersen, LHNE, 32-0; Discus: 1. Anna Halladay, NBC, 119-2; 2. Lauren Vandenberg, DC, 104-2; 6. TK Tso, NJV, 88-8; Shot put: 1. Vandenberg, DC, 36-1½; 2. Kayla Fischer, GACC, 32-5; 4. Tso, NJV, 31-5.
- Boys: David City Aquinas 150; Stanton 92; David City 58; Pierce 57; Logan View 43; North Bend Central 42; Wisner-Pilger 28; Wayne 23; Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4; Norfolk JV 4; Lutheran High Northeast 2; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0; Oakland-Craig 0.
- Boys top two finishers, and LHNE and Norfolk JV placers: 100: 1. Sutton Pohlman, STA, 11.10; 2. Evan Willits, PIE, 11.20; 200: 1. Pohlman, STA, 23.70; 2. Caden Denker, DC, 23.76; 400: Pohlman, STA, 51.79; 2. Denker, DC, 52.47; 800: 1. Payton Davis, DCA, 2:01.57; 2. August Scholting, W-P, 2:08.44; 1,600: 1. Davis, DCA, 4:34.26; 2. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 4:57.73; 5. Champion White, LHNE, 5:29.12; 3,200: 1. Davis, DCA, 10:01.72; 2. Abraham Larson, STA, 10:47.06; 110 hurdles: 1. Jake Witter, DCA, 15.60; 2. John Prochaska, DCA, 16.50; 300 hurdles: 1. Witter, DCA, 41.62; 2. Layne Evans, WAY, 41.84; 4x100 relay: 1. Stanton (Connor McCarthy, Pohlman, Jason Claussen, Mitchell Hupp), 45.65; 2. Pierce, 45.99; 4x400 relay: 1. David City, 3:46.54; 2. David City Aquinas, 3:46.70; 4x800: 1. David City, 10:00.11; High jump: 1. Kyle Napier, DCA, 6-0; 2. Dylan Vodicka, DC, 5-8; Pole vault: 1. Ben Shonka, DCA, 12-0; 2. Miles Garcia, PIE, 12-0; Long jump: 1. Caleb Thege, DCA, 19-6¾; 2. Curtis Humlicek, DCA, 19-6; Triple jump: 1. Jude Yindrick, DCA, 40-10; 2. Asher Endorf, NBC, 39-¾; Discus: 1. Brett Uhing, LV, 134-2; 2. Kamden Dusatko, STA, 126-8; Shot put: 1. Dusatko, STA, 46-7; 2. Uhing, LV, 44-8; 4. Landen Stevens, NJV, 40-10½.
Baseball
WSC wins series at Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Junior outfielder Andrew Hanson went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and four stolen bases while sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht had a strong performance on the mound to lead the Wayne State College baseball team in a 4-2 Northern Sun Conference victory Sunday at Wade Stadium in Duluth, Minnesota. The Wildcats won the weekend series 2-1 and improves to 8-11 and 7-8 in the NSIC while Minnesota Duluth is now 6-16 and 4-14 in NSIC games.
Obrecht worked seven strong innings to earn the win and is now 3-0 on the season. He allowed just five hits and two runs with six strikeouts. Grant Carl fired two innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Wayne State is scheduled to play at the University of Mary Tuesday afternoon.
Hawks split with Kirkwood
Northeast split a series with Kirkwood over the weekend.
They lost both games of a doubleheader on Saturday by scores of 18-5 and 13-7 The Hawks rebounded to sweep a doubleheader on Sunday by scores of 1-0 and 10-8.
Preston Tenney threw a complete-game shutout to lift the Hawks to a 1-0 victory in game one on Sunday.
In game two, Chris Mazzini struck out 11 in four innings as the red and white (20-16, 14-8 ICCAC) topped the Eagles to earn the doubleheader sweep.
The Hawks visit Iowa Central Community College for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
NHS shut out by Hastings
The Norfolk Panthers couldn’t get anything going offensively on Sunday when they fell 6-0 to Hastings.
The Tigers put up two runs in the first, but the Panthers kept them from scoring more for much of the game. That is until the seventh inning, when Hastings posted four runs, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Norfolk is now 3-11 on the season and will play at Lincoln Southeast on Monday at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Wayne’s rally falls short
WAYNE — A seven-run seventh inning wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils to knock off Blair, to which they lost 10-8 on Sunday.
The teams entered the fifth inning tied at 1, but Blair’s bats came alive for six runs in the inning and three more in the sixth.
Reid Korth drove in a team-high three runs for the Blue Devils.
Softball
Wayne State takes 1 of 4
WAYNE — The Wildcats were swept by Minnesota State on Saturday, losing 20-3 and 11-5. However, they were able to split with Concordia St. Paul on Sunday, winning game one in walk-off fashion 7-6 and dropping the late game 7-3.
In game one, Jenna Etmans drove home Ashley Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game-winning run, one that gave Wayne State its first win in conference play.
The second game saw Concordia-St. Paul score one run in five of the seven innings to gain a split with a 7-3 win.
The Golden Bears scored two runs in the first followed by single runs in the second and third for a 4-0 advantage. The Golden Bears added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend visiting the University of Mary on Saturday and Minot State on Sunday.
Northeast downed by Kirkwood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Northeast Community College softball team couldn’t hold off No. 8 Kirkwood Community College on Sunday, falling in an ICCAC doubleheader, 21-4 and 9-4.
The Hawks (10-22, 4-16 ICCAC) answered first in game one, taking a 1-0 lead, but the Eagles went right to work in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs. Kirkwood followed with eight more runs in the bottom of the second to put the game of reach for the Hawks.
In game two, the Hawks managed to take a 3-2 lead after two innings, but the Eagles answered with eight runs in the bottom of the third to keep the Hawks searching for answers.
The Hawks and Eagles were back on the diamond for a doubleheader Monday at noon.
Track and Field
Reifenrath, Kautz star at USD
VERMILLION, S.D. — A trio of University of South Dakota track athletes from the area had good days on Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge at the Lillibridge Track Complex.
Former Hartington Cedar Catholic star Sara Reifenrath burned up the track in the women’s 400-meter dash, finishing first in a time of 54.71 seconds. Reifenrath was also second in the 200 and ran a leg for the Coyotes’ winning 4x400-meter relay team.
Norfolk Catholic Dylan Kautz took second in the 200 in a time of 21.79 and third in the 100 in 10.53. Kautz also anchored the Coyotes’ first-place 4x100-meter relay team.
And former Boone Central standout Jessie Sullivan won three medals, earning thirds in the hammer throw (196 feet, 9 inches) and discus (175-0), and a fourth in the shot put (54-10¼).
Rosener, Scheil post top marks
VERMILLION, S.D. — Wayne State’s Allie Rosener took third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and Mckenzie Scheil added a third-place finish in the hammer throw to lead the Wayne State women’s track and field team on Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge ,hosted by the University of South Dakota.
Scheil was third in the hammer throw at 183- 3¼ and added a sixth-place finish in the shot put at 47-5 while Rosener collected a third-place finish in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a time of 12:10.45.
Junior sprinter Jordyn Pester added a strong fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash at 58.24 seconds.
Other Wildcat finishers included Jadin Wagner ninth in the hammer throw (171-6), Emily Smollen took ninth in the triple jump (34-9½), Keyla Sambo took 10th in the triple jump and Hanna Lazure tied for 10th in the high jump.
Wildcat men compete
VERMILLION, S.D. — Senior thrower Cade Kalkowski took fifth place in the hammer throw while senior Preston Davis posted a pair of top-eight finishes in the javelin and 400-meter hurdles for the top Wildcat finishes on Saturday at the South Dakota Challenge hosted by the University of South Dakota.
Kalkowski had the top Wildcat finish, taking fifth in the hammer throw at 193- 1¾ followed by Wildcat teammates Dylan Kaup in sixth (192- 2¾) and Cole Christoffersen in seventh at 187-3¼.
Davis collected a sixth-place finish in the javelin (156-10) and was eighth in the 400 hurdles in 57.03 seconds.
Noah Lilly was seventh in the javelin (154-2), Ben Allen eighth in the shot put (52--10), Collin Kotz was eighth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase (9:57.96) and Brock Hegarty, ninth in the 800-meter run at 1:58.75.
The 400 meter relay quartet of Jediah Davis, Justin Rohloff, Jacob Ladage and Noah Carr took seventh place with a time of 42.88 seconds.
Wayne State’s next competition is Friday and Saturday at the Sioux City Relays.
Golf
Peters ties WSC school record
WAYNE — Sophomore Paige Peters tied the individual school record with a 78 as the Wayne State women’s golf team shot a new school record round for the fourth time this season on the opening day of the Wildcat Women’s Golf Classic played on Sunday at the Wayne Country Club.
Wayne State shot a 323, one shot better than the previous school mark of 324, set Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and sat in fourth place after the opening round.
Nebraska-Kearney sat atop the team standings after one round with a 298 followed by Augustana in second at 305 and Concordia-St. Paul third with 319.
Wayne State fired a 323, three shots ahead of fifth place Concordia Nebraska at 326. Bemidji State (339), York College (342) and Mount Marty (356) closed out the team standings.
Peters, a sophomore from Bancroft, tied the individual school record with a 78 on the opening round. She joins Abbey Kurmel, who shot a 78 Wednesday at the Newman Invite, and Dawn Garrett’s 78 shot in 1993.
Abbey Kurmel fired a 79 Sunday followed by Jazmine Taylor at 81 and Tricia Hemann 85.
The second and final round of the 2021 Wildcat Classic was to have been played on Monday at the Wayne Country Club.