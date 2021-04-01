Track and Field
Shaw wins GPAC award
SEWARD — Concordia University’s Addie Shaw has been named the Great Plains Athletic Association’s field athlete of the week.
Bassett native and Rock County High School graduate turned in automatic national qualifying marks last week in both the discus (148’ 10”) and the hammer throw (170’) while competing at the Grand View Viking Relays and Baker Relays.
In addition, Shaw achieved a ‘B’ standard in the shot put (43’ 4½”).
She ranks as the current national leader in the discus while also sitting fourth in the NAIA in the hammer. Shaw is a two-time discus national champion who possesses eight career All-America honors.
Knapp leads NWU
WAVERLY, Iowa — Madison native and Lutheran High Northeast graduate Seth Knapp led Nebraska Wesleyan indoor track team last month in the American Rivers Conference and NCAA Division III championships. Knapp won the weight throw in the conference meet with a toss of 54 feet, 9 inches and finished second among the Division III elites with a toss of 56-4.
Golf
Smith leads early at Augusta
Nebraska’s Kate Smith blitzed the first 11 holes to the tune of four-under-par in the opening round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday.
Smith, a Husker senior from Detroit Lakes, Minn., ended the day at the top of the leaderboard when play was suspended due to inclement weather at Champions Retreat in Georgia at 3:32 p.m.
The Big Ten Conference’s Mary Fossum Award winner in 2020, Smith was one of the last golfers off the tee Wednesday morning and began with a par on No. 1 before carding her first birdie of the day on No. 2.
She posted three straight pars before getting her second birdie on the par-3 No. 6. After pars on No. 7 and 8, Smith closed the front nine at 33 (-3) with a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.
Smith then made it back-to-back birdies with another birdie putt on the par-4 No. 10. Play was suspended for the day after she added a par on No. 11.
“I am just super grateful for the opportunity to play in this event, so I just went out there and tried to enjoy the day,” Smith said. “I am going into tomorrow with the same mindset, and I am excited for the week to come.
At four-under, Smith owns a three-stroke lead over five golfers. Two players finished the round at 71 (-1) — Ana Pelaez Trivino and Rose Zhang, while three others Karen Fredgaard (15), Kiira Riihijarvi (13) and Linn Grant (12) were one-under-par.
Eight other golfers were at even-par when play was suspended.
The top 30 golfers at the end of 36 holes in the 82-player field will advance to the championship round at Augusta National on Saturday. First and second-round play will resume tomorrow at 6:45 a.m.
Baseball
Norfolk drops two
The Norfolk baseball reserves dropped both of their games on Tuesday afternoon, falling to Grand Island 7-4 and Wahoo 10-0.
The Islanders opened Game 1 with a teo spot in the first and the Panthers followed with a run in the third. Grand Island would answer with five runs over the next three innings to put the game on ice.
Easton Sullivan went three innings allowing four runs on three hits while being tagged with the loss. Dylan Johnson went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
In game 2, the Warriors plated a run in the first, four in the second and five in the third to end the contest in three innings.
Dylan Johnson went 2 allowing four earned runs and striking out four while taking the loss.
Volleyball
Matches canceled
LINCOLN — This week’s Nebraska vs. Penn State volleyball matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center have been canceled. The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff relating to COVID-19. The contests will not be rescheduled.
The Huskers will turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, which begins April 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The first round will be played April 14, and the second round will be played April 15.
After a two-day break, the regional semifinals and finals will be played on April 18-19. The NCAA Semifinals are set for Thursday, April 22, and the NCAA Championship will be on Saturday, April 24.
The Division I Women’s Volleyball Selection Show is on Sunday, April 4 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. The field of 48 teams will be announced for this season’s championship.