Archery
Norfolk club to host tournament
The Norfolk Archery Club will host an extreme 3-D tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Registration runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on Highway 81. Turn west at North Airport Road, go a quarter mile then turn south at the Norfolk Archery Club sign and follow the trail.
For more information, call Jason Mock, 402- 750-4652 or Steve Wieneke at 402-649-4578.
You can also contact officials through the club’s Facebook page or check out the website at norfolkarcheryclub.org.
Athletics
Area USD athletes honored
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A total of 206 University of South Dakota student-athletes were named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by the league office.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 grade point average for the academic year awarded and have used a season of competition in the sport in which the student-athlete is nominated.
Of the 206 Coyote honorees, seven are from Northeast Nebraska, including Dylan Kautz and Travis Larson, both of Norfolk.
Area USD athletes on Summit League honor roll
Women’s Basketball: Monica Arens, Sr., Nursing, Crofton.
Softball: Lauren Wobken, Sr., Kinesiology/Sport Management, Scribner.
Men’s track & field: Dylan Kautz, So., Accounting, Norfolk; Travis Larson, Sr., Health Sciences, Norfolk; Jessie Sullivan, Jr., Chemistry, Albion.
Women’s track & field: Haley Arens, Jr., Biology, Crofton; Sara Reifenrath, Fr., Computer Science, Hartington.
Track and Field
WSC announces 15 signings
WAYNE — Wayne State College head track and field coach Marlon Brink announced that 15 student-athletes will join the Wildcat men’s track and field team for the 2021-22 academic year. Fourteen of the 15 signings are from the state of Nebraska with the other signing coming from South Dakota.
“This may be the most talented and one of the largest men’s recruiting classes that we have ever had in my 21 years at Wayne State,” remarked coach Brink. “I am really excited about the potential this group of young men possess with multiple state champions.”
Brink added, “We were able to get a good balance in almost all the areas to help our team sprints, jumps, distance and throws. I think we have several athletes that have the potential to score in the NSIC immediately, which says a lot about the quality of their marks coming into college.”
“This group also excels in the classroom and over the years we have seen that the best students usually have also been some of our best athletes because they know how to balances their studies with their time spent training and competing.”
Of the 15 signings, they include Jesus Barragan from West Point-Beemer, Julien Hearn from Neligh-Oakdale, Jackson McIntyre from Central Valley, Brandon Mitzel from West Point-Beemer, Logan Moeller from Pierce, Wyatt Nissen from Boone Central and Edgar Rodriguez from West Point-Beemer.
Golf
Sibert fires ace at Evergreen
BATTLE CREEK — Norfolk’s Brian Sibert sank a hole-in-one on Sunday at Evergreen Hills Golf course south of Battle Creek.
Sibert’s ace came on the 115-yard No. 8, using a 9-iron. Stan Young witnessed the feat.
Fair Play Ladies League
Donna Utecht and Wendy Hausmann each shot the lowest score of the day with a score of 45 in the Fair Play Ladies League on Wednesday.
Hausmann also fired the lowest net score of 29.