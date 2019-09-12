A longtime friendship has enhanced the teamwork needed for an effective doubles partnership on the Norfolk High tennis team.
Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman have been friends since well before high school, and now as seniors the pair are together playing No. 1-doubles for the Panthers.
On Thursday Mrsny and Borgman defeated Juan Amador and Peyton Hiserote 8-2 during Norfolk’s 9-0 dual win over South Sioux City.
Look for a full recap of the dual at norfolkdailynews.com or in Friday's print or ePaper.