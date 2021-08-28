At the conclusion of the first round of the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship at Norfolk Country Club, Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington sits atop the leaderboard.
Spellerberg had five birdies and fired a 68, he finished two strokes ahead of Norfolk’s own, Lance Lawton.
Heading into the second day of the two-day tournament, the Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship defending champion Andy Sajevic sits in third after shooting a 72.
The second round of the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship will tee off tomorrow at the Norfolk Country Club at 8 a.m.