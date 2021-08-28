NDN golf

At the conclusion of the first round of the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship at Norfolk Country Club, Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington sits atop the leaderboard.

Spellerberg had five birdies and fired a 68, he finished two strokes ahead of Norfolk’s own, Lance Lawton.

Heading into the second day of the two-day tournament, the Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship defending champion Andy Sajevic sits in third after shooting a 72.

The second round of the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship will tee off tomorrow at the Norfolk Country Club at 8 a.m.

Tags

In other news

Battle Creek sweeps West Point-Beemer

Battle Creek sweeps West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT — Battle Creek wasted little time getting into the win column for the early volleyball season with a sweep over West Point-Beemer 25-14 and 25-21, before taking care of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-23 and 25-18.