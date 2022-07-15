Golden Girls 18U post shutouts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team coached by Jamie Atkins won two pool-play games on Thursday in the Heartland World Series “B” division.
The Golden Girls shut out both opponents, starting with a 6-0 victory over the Titan Softball Academy Red. Rylee Renner threw a complete game, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
Ava Borgman went 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and a run for Norfolk, which put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Golden Girls followed that up with a 7-0 blanking of Kansas City Atomic. Tara Koch and Tristen Buss combined to allow one hit over four innings. Koch recorded seven strikeouts in three innings.Hannah Renner went 2 for 2 while Miley Wichman homered for the Golden Girls (28-10).
Titan Academy 000 00 — 0 4 1
Golden Girls 500 01 — 6 7 0
WP: R. Renner. 2B: (GG) Koch. 3B: (GG) Duranski, Borgman.
Golden Girls 031 3 — 7 7 1
KC Atomic 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP: Koch. 2B: (GG) Buss, Swoboda. HR: (GG) Wichman.
Younger Golden Girls win two
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The younger Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team coached by Andrew Severance claimed a pair of victories in pool play on Thursday in the Heartland World Series “B” division.
The Golden Girls opened with an 8-2 win over the Diamond Club Hericanes.
Danica Taylor and Eden Heggemeyer each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Golden Girls. Brianna Nissen also had a pair of hits.
The Golden Girls exploded for nine runs in the first inning to rout Mid-Missouri Elite 12-0 in three innings.
Kayla Bobeldyke and Jolene Jordhahl combined on a two-hit shutout. Payton Wylie went 2 for 2 with a home run, double and five RBIs. Heggemeyer and Bobeldyke also had two hits for the Golden Girls (31-23-2).
Golden Girls 125 0 — 8 12 2
Diamond Club 000 2 — 2 4 0
WP: Bobeldyke. LP: Mand. 2B: (DC) McGrath; (GG), Heggemeyer, Bobeldyke, Severance. 3B: (GG) Taylor.
Mid-Missouri 000 — 0 2 1
Golden Girls 93x — 12 10 0
WP: Bobeldyke. LP: Meyer. 2B: (GG) Linn, Morris, Wylie. 3B: (GG) Bobeldyke. HR: (GG) Wylie.