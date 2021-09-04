Norfolk played toe-to-toe for four innings with the state's top-ranked team and arguably, the state's best pitcher. But four costly errors led to four unearned runs in the fourth through sixth innings and Omaha Marian won the Norfolk Invitational with a 6-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

Marian garnered just four hits against Norfolk pitcher Jessica Schmidt, but three of the four were home runs. Meanwhile, Marian ace Maddia Groff gave up five hits while striking out 16.

Columbus took third place with a 7-2 win over Kearney while Fremont earned fifth after downing Lincoln Northeast 9-0.

Check back to Norfolkdailynews.com later for the full story.

Tags

In other news

+20
Knights grind past Cavs for comeback win

Knights grind past Cavs for comeback win

Trailing 10-7 at halftime and his team already banged up early in the season, Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar made it a point to put Friday's game at Norfolk Memorial Field on the shoulders of his offensive line and the rushing attack.

Wayne State Wildcats make McMenamin debut success

Wayne State Wildcats make McMenamin debut success

WAYNE — Wayne State played its first game in the conference, the first game under its new coach and the first game of the 2021 season at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field here on the campus of Wayne State College.