Norfolk played toe-to-toe for four innings with the state's top-ranked team and arguably, the state's best pitcher. But four costly errors led to four unearned runs in the fourth through sixth innings and Omaha Marian won the Norfolk Invitational with a 6-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Marian garnered just four hits against Norfolk pitcher Jessica Schmidt, but three of the four were home runs. Meanwhile, Marian ace Maddia Groff gave up five hits while striking out 16.
Columbus took third place with a 7-2 win over Kearney while Fremont earned fifth after downing Lincoln Northeast 9-0.
