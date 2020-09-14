Norfolk’s offense took awhile to show up, but its arrival allowed the Panthers (now 15-4 on the season) to win a pair of games against 7-9 Fremont.
After getting a 3-2 come-from-behind win in the opener--with the assistance of a couple of sixth-inning errors by the Tigers--Norfolk sealed a 7-2 game two victory with eight-straight hits in the last two innings, including back-to-back home runs by two freshmen.
Check back later for a recap of the doubleheader at norfolkdailynews.com or read about the games in Tuesday's print or ePaper.