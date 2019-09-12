Norfolk achieved not one, but two softball milestones during a 12-0 triumph over South Sioux City on Thursday evening at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Junior pitcher Brandy Unger tossed a perfect game in the circle, and senior Sydney Rader ended the contest with a walk-off, two-run homer to put the 12-run mercy rule in effect with two outs in the third inning.
South Sioux City 000 -- 0 0 3
Norfolk 543 -- 12 9 0
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Ella Meyers. 2B: (NOR) Makenna Waldow, Sydney Rader, Natalia Linn. 3B: (NOR) Jade Koch. HR: (NOR) Rader.