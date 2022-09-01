NDN softball

Undefeated Gretna, 11-0 and currently holding the No. 1 spot in the Class A Nebraska state high school softball ratings, visited Norfolk Thursday evening for a single game.

The Dragons, with a squad of youngsters, played follow the leader--that leader being sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen--to the tune of a 3-0 shutout win over the Panthers.

Jensen struck out 15, including 9 of the last 10 Norfolk batters she faced, and allowed just one hit--a single by Emerson Waldo--while Gretna totaled 10 hits that scored single runs in the third, fifth, and seventh innings to seal the win.

