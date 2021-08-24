The Norfolk High softball team improved to 4-2 on Tuesday with a sweep of Lincoln Northeast at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 7-4 and 10-2 in 5 innings.

Panther Peyton Schnoor dazzled both with the glove and the bat making a home-run saving catch in center field in the second game, and finishing the night with five hits.

Norfolk pitchers Jessica Schmidt and Tara Koch allowed the Rockets just 8 hits in the two games combined.

