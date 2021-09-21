The Norfolk varsity softball team came away proud of what it was able to accomplish on Tuesday night. It split a doubleheader against the Lincoln East Spartans winning the opener 5-3 and dropping the finale 4-3.

Down by one in the bottom of the fifth in Game 1, Emerson Waldow and Miley Wichman hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game. The next batter — Ava Borgman — cranked a home run to put the Panthers up by two runs and give them a lead they would not relinquish. 

The home run was the cherry on top of a game that saw the junior left fielder go 3-for-3.

