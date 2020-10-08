In a back-and-forth loser's bracket game to determine who would challenge top-seeded Lincoln East in the district final, Norfolk held a 4-2 lead over Millard South after 4 1/2 innings.
But the Panthers couldn't hold it, even after Millard South---after taking a 5-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning--donated the tying run to Norfolk with a pair of throwing errors.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, a walk-off double by Kelsey Pauli drove in the Patriots' winning run--her fourth hit of the game, to go along with two home runs and a single in the 6-5 win.
Millard South also added two additional home runs among their 10 hits. Meanwhile, Norfolk finished the game with eight hits, one a homer from Natalia Linn, along with doubles by Linn and Emerson Waldow.
The Panthers are now awaiting news of the two wild card team designations.