HASTINGS - West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic won a slugfest on Wednesday, defeating Freeman of Adams and Filley, 19-11 in five innings in the opening round of the Class C state softball tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.
Guardian Angels pounded out 18 hits. Livia Hunke was 3 for 4 while Kate Gnad finished 3 for 5. Kiley Pojar and Aubrey Kreikemeier both homered for the Bluejays. Kreikemeier's dinger was a grand slam.
