HASTINGS - West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic won a slugfest on Wednesday, defeating Freeman of Adams and Filley, 19-11 in five innings in the opening round of the Class C state softball tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Guardian Angels pounded out 18 hits. Livia Hunke was 3 for 4 while Kate Gnad finished 3 for 5. Kiley Pojar and Aubrey Kreikemeier both homered for the Bluejays. Kreikemeier's dinger was a grand slam.

Come back later for the full story or read it in Thursday's Norfolk Daily News.  

Tags

In other news

COLUMN: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard on opposing sides for final time

COLUMN: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard on opposing sides for final time

We’ve got a lot to get to this week. Playoffs are getting closer — with eight-man a week away and 11-man two weeks away — and spots are being clinched left and right. There’s also movement in the bottom half of the Class C polls and a big shakeup in D following Bloomfield’s win over O’Neill …

Fourth quarter comeback fuels Wayne State over Minnesota State

Fourth quarter comeback fuels Wayne State over Minnesota State

Wayne, Neb. --- A 28-point fourth quarter explosion fueled the Wayne State College football team to a come-from-behind 35-24 Northern Sun Conference South Division football win at #11 Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota.