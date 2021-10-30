SOCCER: Regiona XI Championship: NECC 3, Hawkeye CC 0

A goal by Erica Derby and two by Naomi Padroza, along with a stout defensive effort, provided Northeast Community College with a,3-0 win over Hawkeye Community College in the Region XI Championship game -- the second consecutive year the Hawks have won the title.
Last year the Region XI winner qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament, but this season the Hawks will need to take one more step -- a victory in the North Plains District Championship game, which Northeast will host on Friday, November 5, at a time to be determined.
