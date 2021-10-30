NDN soccer

A goal by Kyler Bowman and two by Naomi Padroza, along with a stout defensive effort, provided Northeast Community College with a,3-0 win over Hawkeye Community College in the Region XI Championship game -- the second consecutive year the Hawks have won the title.

Last year the Region XI winner qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament, but this season the Hawks will need to take one more step -- a victory in the North Plains District Championship game, which Northeast will host on Friday, November 5, at a time to be determined.

Check back later for a recap of the Hawks' win over Hawkeye CC or read Monday's print or ePaper.

Boone Central escapes with win over Blue Devils

ALBION — It’s easy to understand Boone Central coach Mark Hudson’s choice of the word “relief” when describing his feelings after watching his team assume the victory formation to end Friday’s first-round playoff win.

Wayne State takes care of business on the court

WAYNE — After dropping a few spots in the NCAA Division II polls this past week, the Wayne State College volleyball team came back home to take a four-set match from Augustana 25-16, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-17 in the friendly confines of Rice Auditorium.

GACC falls to Hastings St. Cecilia in the C2-7 district final

WEST POINT—With its eye to get back to the state tournament, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic fought hard to get back into the match on Saturday, but it wasn’t able to come out on top in a 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8 loss to the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks.