The Northeast Community College women's soccer team--ranked 12th in NJCAA Division II--continued navigating its gauntlet of Division I opponents Wednesday afternoon, dropping a 3-1 match to No. 5-ranked Iowa Western CC.
The Hawks trailed 2-0 in the first half before Frida Aguilar-Ximello scored on an assist from Sara Pedroza to bring Northeast to within a goal at intermission.
However, the Reivers added an insurance goal in the second half to secure the 3-1 win.
