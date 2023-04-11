The Norfolk High boys soccer team used some halftime adjustments to change the tempo after intermission and, what had been primarily a defensive battle between the Panthers and Fremont became a Norfolk offensive.
Although Norfolk turned away the winless Tigers by the score of just 1-0, the play of Fremont's goal keeper turned away numerous shots on goal by the Panthers in the second half before Peyton Vietor scored on a rebound of Ben Schoenherr's shot attempt with 2:45 left in the game.
Norfolk improves to 7-4 on the season with the win.
