The Norfolk High boys soccer team used some halftime adjustments to change the tempo after intermission and, what had been primarily a defensive battle between the Panthers and Fremont became a Norfolk offensive.

Although Norfolk turned away the winless Tigers by the score of just 1-0, the play of Fremont's goal keeper turned away numerous shots on goal by the Panthers in the second half before Peyton Vietor scored on a rebound of Ben Schoenherr's shot attempt with 2:45 left in the game.

Norfolk improves to 7-4 on the season with the win.

GIRLS SOCCER: Norfolk 2, Grand Island 0

The Norfolk High School girls soccer team posted a goal in each half, and the Panthers blanked Grand Island 2-0 at Memorial Field on Monday evening to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Wayne State remains hot with wins over Bemidji

WAYNE — Wayne State remained hot on the diamond here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex with a Northern Sun Conference doubleheader sweep over Bemidji State University 16-2 and 18-8 as part of a five-game winning streak.

Northeast's streak snapped in 9-5 loss to McCook

The Northeast Community College baseball team had a six-game winning streak snapped on Monday afternoon, as it lost to the McCook Community College Indians 9-5 in a non-conference game at Veterans Memorial Park.