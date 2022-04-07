Six run rally lifts Wildcats

WAYNE – The Wayne State Wildcat softball team came home after a couple of conference series on the road to earn a split over Upper Iowa University at the Pete Chapman Complex on Wednesday.
The Wildcats squandered a chance for the sweep but came back in game two of the doubleheader to salvage a split with a late-inning, come-from-behind win over the Peacocks.
Actually, Upper Iowa came from behind with a four-run seventh inning in game one to turn away the Wildcats 8-5 before Wayne State responded with a 7-3 win in game two.
"I was livid after that first game," Wayne State coach Shelli Manson said. "I think the players got it and responded in the second game."
It was close to a sweep by the visitors before the Wildcats came alive in the bottom of the sixth in a scheduled seven-inning game.
With the Peacocks up 2-1 heading into the bottom of the frame, Wayne State got busy.
"I was really happy with the way we responded," Manson said. "We got some hits and turned Upper Iowa back in our final at-bat."
Jenna Etmans singled between the shortstop and third base to start the six-run rally.
After Etmans singled, Manson inserted Abby Husing as a pinch runner.
Madison Gomez stepped to the plate and rifled a single past first base into right field, advancing Husing to third. Gomez moved to second after the Peacocks’ right fielder bobbled the ball.
Mary Krystofiak hit a hot shot to third which was misplayed, scoring Husing and moving Gomez to third.
Manson installed Emily Hale to run for Krystofiak before the next batter popped out to second base.
Hale advanced to second on a passed ball before Haley Murphy walked to load the bases.
A pinch hitter flied out to right field, setting up Kortney Buresh with two outs and the bases packed.
"I just went with the pitch and tried to go right back up the middle," Buresh said. "I just wanted to get good contact and go right back at the pitcher."
She promptly smacked the ball into center field chasing home two runs and putting the Wildcats in the lead, 4-2.
"That was a big hit," Manson said. "She really came through when we needed it."
Wayne State was far from done as Riley Holmberg followed Buresh with another single to center to score another run.
Kim Vidlak made it three consecutive smacks to center field scoring a couple more to make it a six-run frame and putting the Wildcats up 7-2 heading into Upper Iowa's last at-bat.
The Peacocks scores a run in their half of the inning, but Wayne State held on for the win after a ground ball to third produced the final out.
"It's always great to get a win in this conference," Manson said. "But if we take care of our business in the first game we get a sweep here today."
In the first game, Upper Iowa got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Wildcats nibbled back with a run in the bottom of the frame.
Wayne State added another run in the fourth, but the Peacocks answered with a run in the top half of the fifth.
The Wildcats manufactured three runs in the bottom to take a 5-4 lead on a couple of hits.
Unfortunately, the wheels fell off in the seventh as the Peacocks plated four runs on three hits and two costly Wayne State miscues to take the win 8-5.
"Thankfully we came back and won the second game," Manson said. "We'll try to build on that as we move on from here."
The two game series with the Peacocks opened a four series home stand for the Wildcats.
Wayne State will be back at the Pete Chapman Complex with dates with Minot State and the University of Mary this weekend before hosting Southwest Minnesota State on April 12. All three future dates are scheduled doubleheaders.
GAME ONE
UIU 300 010 4 - 8 7 3
WSC 100 130 0 - 5 6 3
WP: Sydney Wilcox LP: Grace Lucka. 2B: Sara Jessie, Katie Crogan (2), Calista Brockman (UIU).
GAME TWO
UIU (11-14, 2-3) 020 000 1 - 3 6 3
WSC (5-24, 2-6) 100 006 x - 7 10 2
WP: Sami Felt LP: Abby Buckman. 2B: Sara Jessie, Amelia Fitzgerald (UIU); Jenna Etmans (WSC).