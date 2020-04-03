Siske leaving Norfolk to coach in Crete

Tony Siske
Correspondent/Mike Anderson

Norfolk High is looking for a new head boys basketball coach after Tony Siske resigned his teaching and coaching duties, pending school board approval, activities director Ben Ries announced Friday.

Siske led Norfolk High to the 2017 Class A boys state basketball championship. His four-year record was 55-45. He previously coached at Scottsbluff, where he had a 179-69 record and won the Class B title in 2012, and Raymond Central, where he was 57-67.

Siske's next stop will be Crete, where he will be the boys basketball coach.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to build a program that makes kids and the community proud," Siske told the World-Herald News Service.

The search for his replacement in Norfolk is underway.

“Norfolk High School is thankful for coach Siske’s leadership during the past four years. His efforts and commitment are greatly appreciated,” Ries said. “I wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter of his teaching and coaching career.”

Siske took over after Ries — who had coached at his alma mater for 14 years — accepted the job as activities director at NHS. Siske promptly led the Panthers to the program’s second state championship and first in 30 years. Since then, his teams have gone 32-41.

“Coming in, I wasn’t worried about wins and losses,” Siske said after that 2017 title season. “I just wanted to get to know the players and start building relationships. I wanted to find out what they were about, let them know what I’m about and then see what we could do as a team.”

That team finished 23-4 and defeated Papillion-La Vista 69-48 in the championship game. The Panthers, who had been eliminated from state in the first round in 2015 and 2016, beat Creighton Prep 63-59 in the first round and Omaha South 53-38 in the semifinals.

