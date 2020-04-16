Matt Shelsta

MATT SHELSTA has been named Norfolk High's boys basketball coach. 

 Norris School District

Pending the approval of the school board, Norfolk High has selected Matt Shelsta of Norris High School to be its next boys basketball coach.

Shelsta will replace Tony Siske, who resigned nearly two weeks ago.

Shelsta will join the Panther coaching staff after a successful two-year stint at Norris that included a state tournament appearance this season.

Before coaching at Norris, Shelsta coached Elmwood-Murdock for four seasons — three of which resulted in state tournament berths. Elmwood-Murdock finished as the state runner-up in 2016.

Shelsta also has served as an assistant coach under Tim Cannon at Omaha Bryan. His career head coaching record is 110-48.

Shelsta will teach physical education and will be an assistant junior high football coach.

He graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1999 and played on the state runner-up team in 1998. He is the son of longtime Omaha Benson basketball coach Terry Shelsta.

Shelsta's family includes his wife, Mandy, and four children, Samantha, Mitchell, Tyler and Benjamin.

“We are excited to have coach Shelsta join the Norfolk High teaching and coaching staff,” activities director Ben Ries said. “His passion for young people and love for the game became evident through the search process. He is a competitive spirit that embraces the purpose of high school athletics. He has learned under great coaches and programs. I look forward to watching him lead the Panther basketball program.”

