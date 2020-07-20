NDN baseball

The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Seniors manufactured plenty of runs on Saturday in Lexington. That was not the case in North Platte on Sunday.

The Seniors scored 28 runs in wins of 14-1 and 14-5 over Lexington on Saturday.

In game one, Jared Ertzner had three of Norfolk 10 hits. Ryland Bates had three RBIs, while Coby Mrsny and Brett O’Brien each had two RBIs.

Jaden Driscoll struck out seven in three innings of work to get the win. Sam Jagels struck out four in two innings of relief.

In game two, Dylan Rodgers and Grant Colligan each had two of Norfolk’s seven hits.

Colligan drove in three runs and recorded the pitching win after 12-e innings of relief of Bates. Nolan Strand and Jagels each had two RBIs.

Hits and runs were harder to come by in losses of 7-1 and 5-4 to North Platte on Sunday.

In game one, Jagels recorded two of Norfolk’s four hits.

Carter Faltys, who struck out nine in 42-e innings of work, suffered the pitching loss.

In game two, Strand had three of Norfolk’s five hits. Bates had an RBI.

Rodgers struck out four in 41-e innings of work.

Norfolk is now 15-8 on the season and will travel to Grand Island for a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Saturday’s games

Game 1

Lexington 001 00 — 1 7 2

Norfolk 067 1X — 14 10 2

Game 2

Norfolk 302 45 — 14 7 2

Lexington 014 00 — 5 4 4

Sunday’s games

Game 1

Norfolk 100 000 0 — 1 4 5

North Platte 200 032 X — 7 4 3

Game 2

Norfolk 200 010 1 — 4 5 3

North Platte 020 020 1 — 5 4 5

