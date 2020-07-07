NDN baseball

ELKHORN — The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors swept a doubleheader against Elkhorn Mount Michael here Monday by scores of 10-5 and 4-0.

Norfolk jumped to a 6-0 lead in the opener, thanks to a four-run first inning.

Mount Michael drew back within 6-4 before Norfolk extended its lead with three runs in the sixth.

Cater Faltys picked up the win, striking out five in five innings. Dylan Rodgers pitched two innings of relief.

Offensively, Sam Jagels had three hits and three RBIs. Rodgers and Brett O’Brien each had two hits and Jared Ertzner had two RBIs for the winners.

Norfolk scored early in game two, taking a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Rodgers had one of Norfolk four hits and three RBIs.

Norfolk starter Jaden Driscoll struck out six over 4 2/3 innings.

Norfolk, 8-4, hosts Grand Island in a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

Game 1

Norfolk 401 103 1 — 10 14 3

EMM 000 311 0 — 5 4 4

Game 2

Norfolk 120 001 — 4 4 2

EMM 000 000 — 0 2 2

Wayne — Wayne State College director of athletics Mike Powicki announced Monday that Carly Fehringer has been named assistant track and field/throws coach for the Wildcat track and field teams.

