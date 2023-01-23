WAYNE — Fifth-year forward Jordan Janssen poured in a career-high 32 points on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Wayne State men’s basketball history on Saturday.
WSC is now 14-6 and 9-5 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference after cruised past Minnesota Crookston 91-62. The Golden Eagles dropped to 1-19 and 0-14 in league play.
Janssen, a Lincoln East graduate, scored his record-setting basket at the 16:12 mark of the first half, breaking the previous school record of 1,942 points held by Grady Hansen from 1979-83.
Janssen accomplished the all-time scoring record in four less games than Hansen (128-124).
The Wildcats led 45-31 at intermission.
After shooting 53 percent in the opening half, WSC continued their stellar shooting in the second half at a 55 percent clip as the Wildcats pulled away for the 91-62 win.
Janssen was 12 of 19 from the field and 8 for 9 at the charity stripe. He also had seven rebounds and three blocked shots in the win.
Other Wildcats in double figures were Nate Mohr (18), Justin Eagins (11) and Elijah Watson with a season-best 11.
Wayne State made 32 of 59 shots for 54.2 percent. The ‘Cats hit 7 of 17 3-pointers and were 20-23 at the line.
Xzavier Jones had 18 points to lead Minnesota Crookston.
UMC shot 21 of 57 from the field for 36.8 percent, going 8 of 23 behind the arc and 12-20 at the free throw line.
Cody McCullough had a career-high 13 rebound for WSC.
The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend for NSIC cross division games at Minnesota Duluth Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at St. Cloud State for a 3:30 p.m. tip off.