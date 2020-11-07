Seasons end for Stanton, O'Neill St. Mary's

BENKELMAN — A pair of interceptions around intermission spelled doom for No. 6-seeded Stanton at third-seeded Dundy County-Stratton here Friday afternoon as the host Tigers ended the Mustangs’ season 50-24 in the Class D1 quarterfinals.
“Unfortunately, we could not overcome five turnovers in today’s game and didn’t capitalize twice in the red zone, once right before half and at the start of the third quarter,” Stanton coach David Stoddard said. “Our kids played extremely hard for four quarters and I need to do better job of putting them in situations to finish drives.”
Stanton ends its first eight-man season with an 8-2 record coming off the heels of three straight 2-7 years in 11-man football.
“The effort, sacrifice, and hard work led to so many positives and goals achieved throughout the season,” Stoddard said. “I can’t thank our seniors enough for their leadership and dedication for four years, they really set a standard to be followed.”
Parker Krusemark threw for all three touchdowns scored by Stanton, all to different receivers. Quade Myers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more for Dundy County-Stratton.
Stanton (8-2) 8 0 8 8 — 24
Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) 6 20 8 16 — 50
Scoring summary
DCS: Lincoln Waters 40 fumble return (PAT failed)
STA: Trey Elbert 10 pass from Parker Krusemark (Gage Tighe run)
DCS: Corbin Horner 60 pass from Quade Myers (PAT failed)
DCS: Myers 6 run (Myers run)
DCS: Serbando Diaz 26 run (PAT failed)
DCS: Myers 10 run (Horner pass from Myers)
STA: Matthew Reese 12 pass from Krusemark (Gunnar Davidson pass from Krusemark)
DCS: Bobby Schneider 7 pass from Myers (Diaz pass from Myers)
DCS: Myers 3 run (Mauricio Diaz run)
STA: Sutton Pohlman 35 pass from Krusemark (Pohlman pass from Krusemark)
Central Valley 44, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14
WOLBACH — Central Valley built enough of an advantage to begin the running clock in the third quarter, and the Cougars handed O’Neill St. Mary’s its first and only loss of the season 44-14 in the Class D2 quarterfinals here.
The connection of quarterback Aidan Hedstrom and receiver Connor Semin accounted for both touchdowns for the Cardinals. The first score helped St. Mary’s cut the Central Valley lead to 14-6 in the second quarter, but the Cougars took a 22-6 halftime lead.
Ty Nekoliczak threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Central Valley into the semifinals.
O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-1) 0 6 0 8 — 14
Central Valley (10-0) 8 14 22 0 — 44
Scoring summary
CV: Morgan Behnk 32 pass from Ty Nekoliczak (Carson Cormar pass from Nekoliczak)
CV: Kyle Oakley 18 pass from Nekoliczak (PAT failed)
SM: Connor Semin 15 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (PAT failed)
CV: Nekoliczak 1 run (Nekoliczak run)
CV: Jackson McIntyre 27 run (Oakley pass from Nekoliczak)
CV: McIntyre 24 pass from Nekoliczak (Nekoliczak run)
CV: Oakley 20 pass from McIntyre (PAT failed)
SM: Semin 30 pass from Hedstrom (Dalton Alder pass from Hedstrom)