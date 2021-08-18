LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is under NCAA investigation, according to a report Wednesday morning by Action Network, for improper use of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and unauthorized strength and conditioning workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy also cited a source that said Frost and former chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht were behind Nebraska’s apparent interest in trying to reschedule the 2021 Oklahoma game, which is also the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
According to the story Frost has retained legal counsel and been interviewed by the NCAA. Current and former staff members, along with players and administrators, have been interviewed, as well.
The two primary allegations center on work done by Rutledge — who, as an analyst, was not allowed to direct players in a practice setting — and whether NU players worked out last summer under the direction of the Huskers’ strength and conditioning staff. Action Network said the NCAA has video footage of “documenting the impermissible use of analysts and consultants.”
Nebraska media did not attend practice last season due to COVID restrictions. In limited viewing periods, this summer, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, also special teams coordinator, has directed special teams drills, although two players mentioned the insight of Bill Busch, a staff defensive analyst, doing behind-the-scenes planning work with Dawson. Busch was seen on the practice field by World-Herald reporters but he did not direct any players, based on a reporter’s observation, during the limited viewing periods.
As to the workouts, Nebraska players told reporters, in Zoom sessions last fall, that they worked out on their own during the COVID summer.
“We always made sure we lifted during the day, always made sure we got some type of conditioning component in and always made sure that we got some type of technique component in,” former Husker corner Dicaprio Bootle said to reporters about defensive backs working out. “So some days we’d wake up at like 7 a.m., go find a spot to work out somewhere, someway, somehow, and then you know by the time 7 p.m. rolls around, we’d already have so many different things that we had worked on during the day.”
Who directed those workouts? Bootle seemed to indicate players did. The Action Network report suggests NU coaches directed an off-site workout regimen.
The Oklahoma game kerfuffle came up in March when McMurphy reported that NU was trying to get out of the game. McMurphy deepened that reporting on Wednesday by suggesting it was Frost and Lambrecht who sought to switch out the game.
In an interview with The World-Herald, months before his retirement, former Athletic Director Bill Moos told a reporter that, after he was “back on the ranch” in Montana — which, in retirement, he is — the reporter could relay to readers that Moos strongly advised Frost not to pursue a different game in lieu of the Oklahoma contest. Moos believed NU would have arrived at the conclusion it eventually did — to play the OU game — but was not in support of the exploration of playing a different game.
Eventually, Nebraska scheduled Fordham for Sept. 4 to give the Huskers three games before the Sept. 18 OU contest.