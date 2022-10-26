NSAA Playoffs

Class A

District A-1

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

District A-2

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-6, 25-13

District A-3

Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18

District A-4

Grand Island def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

District A-5

Lincoln East def. Fremont, 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

District A-6

Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13

District A-7

Millard West def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Class B

District B-2

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13

District B-7

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21

District B-8

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16

Tags

In other news