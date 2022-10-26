NSAA Playoffs
Class A
District A-1
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-6, 25-13
District A-3
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18
District A-4
Grand Island def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
District A-5
Lincoln East def. Fremont, 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
District A-6
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13
District A-7
Millard West def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Class B
District B-2
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13
District B-7
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21
District B-8
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16