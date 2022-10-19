Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 3-1
Norfolk def. Lincoln North Star, 20-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12
Semifinal
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Metro Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 25-13, 25-11, 26-24