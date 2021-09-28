Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Creighton def. Randolph, 25-2, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-22, 15-25, 25-11, 25-12
Fremont def. Norfolk, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 27-25, 25-12
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Crofton Triangular
Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 25-22, 25-20
Osmond def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-23
Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-14
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Ponca Triangular
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-13
Wynot def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-34, 25-20
Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-18
Stanton Triangular
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 14-25, 25-14, 25-15
Valentine Triangular
North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-19
Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18
Wakefield Triangular
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-19
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-23