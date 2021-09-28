Archbishop Bergan def. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Creighton def. Randolph, 25-2, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-22, 15-25, 25-11, 25-12

Fremont def. Norfolk, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-3, 25-13

Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 27-25, 25-12

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Crofton Triangular

Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-22

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 25-22, 25-20

Osmond def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-16

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-23

Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-14

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-20

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15

Ponca Triangular

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-13

Wynot def. Ponca, 25-23, 32-34, 25-20

Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-18

Stanton Triangular

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19

Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 14-25, 25-14, 25-15

Valentine Triangular

North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-10, 25-19

Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18

Wakefield Triangular

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 25-19

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-20

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-17, 27-25

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-23