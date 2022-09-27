Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular
Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha Nation Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-6
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-12
Plainview Triangular
Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 25-23
Plainview def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-17
Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-7
Ponca Triangular
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-12
Ponca def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16
Riverside Triangular
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-18
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 26-24
Summerland Triangular
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-12
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-13
Wausa Triangular
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular
Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-3
Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-11, 25-10
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-12