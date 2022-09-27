Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular

Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-15

Omaha Nation Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-6

Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-12

Plainview Triangular

Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 25-23

Plainview def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-17

Plainview def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-7

Ponca Triangular

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-11, 25-12

Ponca def. Wynot, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

Riverside Triangular

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-18

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 26-24

Summerland Triangular

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-12

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-13

Wausa Triangular

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 26-24, 25-15

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular

Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-3

Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-11, 25-10

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-20, 25-12

