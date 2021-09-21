Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11
Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-16, 25-13, 25-5
Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Osmond def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Wausa def. Winside, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Boyd County Triangular
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24
St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15
CWC Triangular
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14
Stuart def. CWC, 25-11, 25-21
Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23
Elba Triangular
Elba def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-17
High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-22, 25-11
Lakeview Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11
Logan View Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-17
Pender Triangular
Pender def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-14
Wakefield Triangular
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6
Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11
Wakefield def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8