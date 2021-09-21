Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-4, 25-11

Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23

Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-16, 25-13, 25-5

Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

Osmond def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20

Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Wausa def. Winside, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Wayne def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Boyd County Triangular

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-20, 26-24

St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15

CWC Triangular

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-15, 25-14

Stuart def. CWC, 25-11, 25-21

Stuart def. Fullerton, 31-29, 25-23

Elba Triangular

Elba def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Elba, 25-22, 25-11

Lakeview Triangular

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11

Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-11

Logan View Triangular

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-17

Pender Triangular

Pender def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-14

Wakefield Triangular

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-6

Wakefield def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-11

Wakefield def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-8

