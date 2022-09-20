Battle Creek def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11

Crofton def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 15-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22

Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12

Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19

Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 28-26, 25-10

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22

Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Wausa def. Winside, 23-25, 17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 15-10

West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20

Wynot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

CWC Triangular

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18

Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Stuart def. CWC, 25-9, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic Triangular

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8

North Central Triangular

St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22

Walthill Triangular

Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

West Point-Beemer Triangular

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-22, 25-11