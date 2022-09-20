Battle Creek def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
Crofton def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 15-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22
Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12
Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19
Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 28-26, 25-10
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
Wausa def. Winside, 23-25, 17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 15-10
West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20
Wynot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14
CWC Triangular
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18
Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Stuart def. CWC, 25-9, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8
North Central Triangular
St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16
St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22
Walthill Triangular
Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
West Point-Beemer Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19
Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-22, 25-11