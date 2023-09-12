Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-11, 25-14, 25-23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 16-14
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
O'Neill def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-13, 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15
Plainview def. Wausa, 28-26, 25-21, 15-25, 27-25
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Wakefield def. Howells/Dodge, 29-27, 25-19, 25-19
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
Creighton Triangular
Boyd County def. Creighton, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-11, 25-16
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-3, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 26-24, 25-17
North Bend Central Triangular
Archbishop Bergan def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-10
Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Logan View, 25-18, 25-19
Osmond Triangular
Homer def. Winside, 25-12, 25-22
Osmond def. Winside, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21
Pierce Triangular
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-8, 26-24, 25-17
St. Mary's Triangular
St. Mary's def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-5, 25-13
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11
Twin Loup Triangular
North Central def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-15, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-19, 26-24