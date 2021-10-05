Howells/Dodge def. Stanton

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-17, 15-8

Ainsworth Triangular

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-16, 25-12

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 25-18

Stuart def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Boyd County Triangular

Bloomfield def. Santee

Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-16

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-11, 25-15

Central Valley Triangular

CWC def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-14

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4

D.C. West Triangular

Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-14

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-10

Ogallala Triangular

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-6

Tri County Northeast Triangular

Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-17

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19

Wayne Triangular

Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-22

Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-17

Whiting Triangular

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18

Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19