Howells/Dodge def. Stanton
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-17, 15-8
Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-16, 25-12
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 25-18
Stuart def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Boyd County Triangular
Bloomfield def. Santee
Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-16
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-11, 25-15
Central Valley Triangular
CWC def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-14
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-17, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-4
D.C. West Triangular
Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 25-22, 25-14
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-10
Ogallala Triangular
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-6
Tri County Northeast Triangular
Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-17
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-12
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 25-23, 25-19
Wayne Triangular
Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-22
Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-17
Whiting Triangular
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-18
Winnebago def. Whiting, Iowa, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19