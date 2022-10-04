Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21
Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Kearney def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-13, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25
Summerland def. O'Neill, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18
Wakefield def. Ponca
Wausa def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16
Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Bancroft-Rosalie Triangular
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18
Boone Central Triangular
Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-16
Pierce def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-20
Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24
Boyd County Triangular
Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7
Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-12, 25-10
North Central Triangular
North Central def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24
Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25
Palmer Triangular
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19
Palmer def. CWC, 25-17, 25-19
Plainview Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-11
Lutheran High Northeast def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11
St. Mary's Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 27-25
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-20
Valentine Triangular
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9
West Point Beemer Triangular
Douglas County West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21
Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-10