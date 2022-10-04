Creighton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22

Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Kearney def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-13, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25

Summerland def. O'Neill, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Wakefield def. Ponca

Wausa def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Winside def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Bancroft-Rosalie Triangular

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

Boone Central Triangular

Pierce def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-16

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-20

Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

Boyd County Triangular

Bloomfield def. Santee, 25-6, 25-7

Boyd County def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-20

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-12, 25-10

North Central Triangular

North Central def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24

Stuart def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 26-24

Stuart def. North Central, 25-18, 27-25

Palmer Triangular

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-19

Palmer def. CWC, 25-17, 25-19

Plainview Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-11

Lutheran High Northeast def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11

St. Mary's Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 27-25

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-20

Valentine Triangular

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-20, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-9

West Point Beemer Triangular

Douglas County West def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-21

Douglas County West def. West Point-Beemer

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-10

Tags

In other news