Class A
District A-1
Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
District A-2
Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-5, 25-5, 25-9
District A-3
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
District A-4
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-12, 25-14
Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
District A-5
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15
District A-6
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
District A-7
Fremont def. Kearney, 25-18, 27-25, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3
Class B
District B-2
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
District B-3
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-6, 25-14, 25-9
District B-4
Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11
District B-5
York def. Crete, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
Seward def. Beatrice
District B-6
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Adams Central def. Aurora, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
District B-7
Holdrege def. McCook, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
District B-8
Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12
Class C1
Sub-district C1-1
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
Sub-district C1-2
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9
Sub-district C1-3
Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Sub-district C1-4
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23
Sub-district C1-5
Bishop Neumann def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Sub-district C1-6
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9
Sub-district C1-8
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C1-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. St. Paul, 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13
Sub-district C1-10
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
Class C2
Sub-district C2-1
Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
Sub-district C2-5
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
Sub-district C2-9
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Sub-district C2-10
Amherst def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
Class D1
Sub-district D1-1
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Sub-district D1-2
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Sub-district D1-4
Heartland def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
Sub-district D1-5
Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Sub-district D1-7
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14
Sub-district D1-10
Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D1-11
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Sub-district D1-12
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16
Class D2
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
Sub-district D2-3
High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
Sub-district D2-6
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 17-25, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9
Sub-district D2-7
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D2-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20