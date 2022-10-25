NSAA Playoffs
Class A
District A-1
Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista South def. Westview, 25-2, 25-3, 25-3
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5
Millard North def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
District A-3
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12
District A-4
Grand Island def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, undefined-undefined
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
District A-5
Fremont def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12
District A-6
Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
District A-7
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-10, 25-22, 25-15
Class B
Sub-district B-1
Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-3, 25-16, 25-6
Sub-district B-2
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
Sub-district B-3
Bennington def. Elkhorn, 3-1
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 3-1
Sub-district B-4
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13
Sub-district B-5
Crete def. Beatrice, 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Norris def. Crete, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
Sub-district B-6
York def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8
Seward def. York, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14
Sub-district B-7
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19
Hastings def. McCook, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13
Sub-district B-8
Sidney def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Fairbury def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21
Sub-district C1-2
Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-8, 25-19, 25-22
Sub-district C1-3
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18
Sub-district C1-4
North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Sub-district C1-5
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 25-21, 27-25
Sub-district C1-6
Malcolm def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 26-24
Sub-district C1-7
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 17-15
Sub-district C1-8
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Sub-district C1-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19, 0-0
Sub-district C1-10
Ord def. Ainsworth, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
Sub-district C1-11
Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 30-28
District C1-12
Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Sub-district C2-2
Lincoln Lutheran def. Palmyra, 25-19, 25-19, 25-11
Sub-district C2-3
Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14
Sub-district C2-4
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Sub-district C2-5
Ponca def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-10, 26-24
Sub-district C2-6
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 28-26, 25-14
Sub-district C2-7
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-27, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Sub-district C2-8
Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11
Sub-district C2-9
Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C2-10
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24
Sub-district C2-11
Southwest def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21
Sub-district C2-12
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-1
Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17
Sub-district D1-2
Elmwood-Murdock def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Sub-district D1-3
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
Sub-district D1-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22
Sub-district D1-5
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Sub-district D1-6
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Sub-district D1-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16
Sub-district D1-8
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Sub-district D1-9
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Sub-district D1-10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Sub-district D1-11
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
Sub-district D1-12
South Platte def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-1
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 15-13
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Sub-district D2-3
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Sub-district D2-4
Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
Sub-district D2-5
St. Mary's def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Sub-district D2-6
Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16
Sub-district D2-7
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
Sub-district D2-8
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Sub-district D2-9
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13
Sub-district D2-10
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-21
Sub-district D2-11
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19
Sub-district D2-12
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21