Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-15, 24-26, 25-27, 25-16, 15-8
South Loup def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 35-33, 25-15
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament
Championship
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Third Place
Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 28-30, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 15-11
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Niobrara Valley Conference
Semifinal
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Stuart def. West Holt, 25-18, 25-15