Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-15, 24-26, 25-27, 25-16, 15-8

South Loup def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 35-33, 25-15

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Championship

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Third Place

Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 28-30, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 15-11

Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

Niobrara Valley Conference

Semifinal

St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Stuart def. West Holt, 25-18, 25-15

