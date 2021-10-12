Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Fullerton, 25-21, 28-26, 27-25
Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-15, 26-24, 25-10
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 27-29, 25-21, 26-24, 15-11
North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19
Pender def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 27-25, 25-15, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-5
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10
Winnebago def. Madison, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-8, 25-9
Broken Bow Triangular
Ainsworth def. McCook
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-22
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-23
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-11, 25-20
Hartington/Newcastle Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 26-24, 22-25, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-22, 25-12
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular
Elba def. Palmer, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-8, 25-10
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-6
Knox County Tournament
Championship
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-18, 26-24
Third Place
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
NCC Tournament
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 27-25, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Syracuse def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Randolph Triangular
Randolph def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-20, 30-28
Randolph def. Wynot, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20