Burwell def. CWC, 25-7, 25-6, 25-11

Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11

Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-11, 25-15, 25-16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-12, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22

North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10

O'Neill def. Battle Creek, 27-29, 25-15, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13

Pierce def. Guardian Angels, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8

Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6

West Holt def. Stuart, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23

Capitol Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-8, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11

Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9

Elba Triangular

Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20

Knox County Tournament

Championship

Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20

Third Place

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19

Riverside def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-17

Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

Winside Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19

Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-22

Wynot Triangular

Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19

Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16

Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24

