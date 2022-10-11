Burwell def. CWC, 25-7, 25-6, 25-11
Columbus Lakeview def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11
Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-11, 25-15, 25-16
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-12, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
North Bend Central def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10
O'Neill def. Battle Creek, 27-29, 25-15, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13
Pierce def. Guardian Angels, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8
Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
St. Mary's def. Osmond, 25-3, 25-19, 25-6
West Holt def. Stuart, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-19
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-14, 25-23
Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-8, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11
Yutan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9
Elba Triangular
Elba def. Palmer, 26-24, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-4, 25-6
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-20
Knox County Tournament
Championship
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20
Third Place
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19
Riverside def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-17
Riverside def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19
Winside Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 26-24, 25-22
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-22
Wynot Triangular
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-19
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16
Wynot def. Randolph, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24