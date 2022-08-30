Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 27-25, 29-27

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 15-25, 15-8

Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-8

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 8-7

Homer def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12

Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-10, 25-18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20

Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-23, 25-22

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Central Valley Triangular

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12

Creighton Triangular

Creighton def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-21

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City Triangular

North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-16

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 29-27, 25-14

St. Mary's Triangular

Plainview def. Winside, 25-18, 25-23

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-22

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-9

Summerland Triangular

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-7, 25-13

Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-7

Summerland def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-17

