Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 27-25, 29-27
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 15-25, 15-8
Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-8
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 8-7
Homer def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-10, 25-18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20
Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-23, 25-22
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Central Valley Triangular
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12
Creighton Triangular
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-21
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City Triangular
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 29-27, 25-14
St. Mary's Triangular
Plainview def. Winside, 25-18, 25-23
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-22
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-9
Summerland Triangular
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-7, 25-13
Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-7
Summerland def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-17