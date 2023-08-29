Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24
Clarkson-Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-17, 25-9, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 16-25, 25-22, 35-33, 23-25, 15-10
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12
Guardian Angels def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Homer def. Walthill, 25-4, 25-10, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-5, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12
Pierce def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Shelby-Rising City def. Madison, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-7
Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 27-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Niobrara-Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-19
Osmond def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-23
Osmond def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
Plainview Triangular
Plainview def. Winside, 25-10, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-11
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-14