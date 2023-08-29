Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24

Clarkson-Leigh def. Howells/Dodge, 25-17, 25-9, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 16-25, 25-22, 35-33, 23-25, 15-10

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12

Guardian Angels def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Homer def. Walthill, 25-4, 25-10, 25-18

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-7, 25-5, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Pender, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12

Pierce def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

Shelby-Rising City def. Madison, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-7

Wausa def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 27-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular

Niobrara-Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-19

Osmond def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-23

Osmond def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Plainview Triangular

Plainview def. Winside, 25-10, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-11

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-14

