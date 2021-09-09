Bloomfield def. Wausa, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 29-27, 15-11

Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20

Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22

Crofton def. O'Neill, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-11, 25-9

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 31-29, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-11

Stuart def. Anselmo-Merna, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

CWC Triangular

Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-19, 25-11

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 27-25

Norfolk Catholic Triangular

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22

Omaha Christian Triangular

Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14

Omaha Nation Triangular

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16

Tri County Northeast Triangular

Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19

Tri County Northeast def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-23, 25-11

Wakefield Invitational

Pool A

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Pool B

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-16, 25-20

West Point-Beemer Triangular

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-11

Tags

In other news