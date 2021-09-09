Bloomfield def. Wausa, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 29-27, 15-11
Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20
Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22
Crofton def. O'Neill, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-11, 25-9
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 31-29, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-11
Stuart def. Anselmo-Merna, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14
CWC Triangular
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-19, 25-11
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 27-25
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22
Omaha Christian Triangular
Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16
Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14
Omaha Nation Triangular
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16
Tri County Northeast Triangular
Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-23, 25-11
Wakefield Invitational
Pool A
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Pool B
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-16, 25-20
West Point-Beemer Triangular
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-11