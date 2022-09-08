Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

Humphrey St. Francis def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 26-24, 15-25, 23-25, 29-27, 15-13

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

North Central Triangular

Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-15

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

Osmond Triangular

Randolph def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-9

Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-16

Summerland Triangular

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-19

Twin River Triangular

Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-22

Wakefield Tournament

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-9

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15

Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

