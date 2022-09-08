Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
Humphrey St. Francis def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 26-24, 15-25, 23-25, 29-27, 15-13
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22
North Central Triangular
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-15
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Osmond Triangular
Randolph def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-9
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-16
Summerland Triangular
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-19
Twin River Triangular
Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-22
Wakefield Tournament
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-9
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-15