Archbishop Bergan def. Homer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 15-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13
Clarkson-Leigh def. Pender, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7
Crofton def. O'Neill, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 20-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-7
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-8, 25-13
St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Stuart def. Riverside, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7
Wynot def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-15, 31-29
Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-10
North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 25-13
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19
Summerland def. Norfolk Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24
Hoxie Triangular
Plainview def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Randolph Triangular
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-23
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15
Schuyler Triangular
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-6, 25-16
Wakefield Tournament
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-17
Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-19
Pierce def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-18
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-15
Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-22