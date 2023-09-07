Archbishop Bergan def. Homer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 15-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13

Clarkson-Leigh def. Pender, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7

Crofton def. O'Neill, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 20-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 20-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-7

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-8, 25-13

St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Stuart def. Riverside, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7

Wynot def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-15, 31-29

Ainsworth Triangular

Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-10

North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 25-13

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 25-15

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19

Summerland def. Norfolk Catholic, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24

Hoxie Triangular

Plainview def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Randolph Triangular

Osmond def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-23

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-20, 25-18

Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15

Schuyler Triangular

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-6, 25-16

Wakefield Tournament

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-17

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-19

Pierce def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-18

Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-15

Wakefield def. Ponca, 25-16, 25-22

