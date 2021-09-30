Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 19-25, 15-7
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 14-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10
Dakota Valley Triangular
Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Pierce, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16
Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Ponca, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular
Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10
Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-10
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-5
Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22
Pender Triangular
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-15
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13
St. Mary's Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. CWC, 25-4, 25-27, 25-14
St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-22, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-13